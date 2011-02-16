Name: Nina Freudenberger

Age: 28

Occupation: Owner, Haus Interior, interior design boutique

Location: 250 Elizabeth Street, NYC

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Any secret store in NYC is quickly revealed – so it really ends up becoming a question of personal style and vision. Be resourceful, mix and match and carry yourself with confidence, it will make anything you buy worth talking about.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Someone who loves what they do, is unafraid of taking risks, and lives with no regrets.





3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

I love the new look for Zac Posen. His summer Shobie Fringe dress couldn’t be more feminine or elegant.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

I adore Narciso Rodriquez for his modest/feminine lines, Marni, for emphasizing beautiful textile design in everything, and Balenciaga for their utilitarian look.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Chloe Sevigny – she represents the woman who is consistently inventive and fearless.

Anyone ever?

Any Russian princess in the 1800’s. By tradition, they had to choose one color to wear for all public appearances throughout their lifetime. It seems so exciting to me to pick a shade, and try to make it work for all occasions. It’s all about the inventiveness through restriction. I always thought it would be blue for me – whether navy or robin’s egg blue, I would be delighted.





6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Typically, I do not shop online. Just as I choose fabrics for my clients in the D&D building – it’s really about seeing, touching and experiencing it in real life. Plus, it’s wonderful taking the extremely rare day off to do something for yourself. Shopping for me is such a tactile experience, I couldn’t imagine doing it differently. However, I do shop for home accessories/décor online, so please visit my own collection at hausinterior.com!

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Definitely the 1940’s. The concept of looking feminine and utilitarian in combination is very exciting to me. The lack of excess while retaining the feminine essence seems appropriate through these times, no?

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Christiane Amanpour from CNN. She is always appropriately dressed for any environment – I love her utilitarian outerwear. Sleet, rain, reporting about close-by gunfire – she always looks great. Her fearlessness in life is reflected in her fashion. She is my absolute hero.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Daisy Buchanan from The Great Gatsby. Although she is portrayed as beautiful and intriguing – her image merely reflects her confidence. If you take a closer look, nothing is too tight or revealing – just as was the fashion of the times. What made her beautiful was her confidence and elegance in who she was – not what she wore.





10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Genetic Denim– the perfect lightweight and form fitting jean for the summer.

Phillip Lim – for his beautiful draping and prints – all of his dresses

Thread Social – beautiful, simple, light dresses for the beach.

Maje – their Gotebourg suede vest is perfect for the spring, summer or fall. Layered or not.

Tom Binns – any jewelry piece can be mixed with causal wear for an edgier look.

Zero Maria Cornejo – I love that her dresses can be worn a thousand different ways, forwards, backwards, and it all works for a perfect lazy summer.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Depends who’s buying!





12. Who is your style soul mate?

I love everything Chloe Sevigny wears, or maybe more accurately, how she wears it. She is never afraid to try something new and her confidence allows her to carry cuts that might not otherwise be flattering. She always looks so chic!





13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

It’s devastating to think there might be a Final Supper, but I would like to believe at that moment I would have an endless appetite. It would start with Cafe Cluny for their Frisee Salad Au Lardons, pasta at Frankies 457 Spuntino in Carroll Gardens, and move to the classic Raoul’s for Steak au Poivre, with the sauce on the side.

14. Did you go to prom? What did you wear?

Yes – I wore black and to this day I am devastated over my color choice.



15. What theme song best describes your life?

Lesley Gore “It’s My Party”



16. What inspires you?

My friends, who are all artistic, creative and brilliant.



Haus Interior opens today

250 Elizabeth Street, New York City