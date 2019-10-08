Nina Dobrev’s Chic Trench Coat Is the Only Outerwear Look You’ll Want to Rock This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

With the weather finally cooling off (except in Los Angeles, where it remains a balmy 80 degrees) we can reintroduce fall jackets and coats into our wardrobes. I have a plethora of denim jackets, blazers and chic coats sitting in my closet, waiting for this very season. Clearly, I’m not the only one excited about jacket weather, either, because Nina Dobrev’s latest fall street style outfit is—dare I say—the perfect autumnal look. As much as I love spring and summer fashion, fall is the time when I come alive. And subsequently, it’s also the time when so many celebrities come alive (sartorially, that is). Nina Dobrev is no exception, as her autumnal street style has already caught my eye and given me so much outfit inspiration for fall.

Attending the Build Speaker Series in New York on Monday, Nina Dobrev walked the streets in a sophisticated (but also approachable) fall outfit. The actress dressed in head-to-toe Fall/Winter 2019 Chloe, and I couldn’t be more obsessed. The mini shirtdress is the perfect look for fall, yes, but it would be nothing without the gorgeous—and I mean gorgeous—Chloe camel trench coat Dobrev layered atop the dress. Is anyone else majorly swooning?!

Paired with a green mini bag and tortoiseshell sunnies, Nina Dobrev’s street style look is officially one of my favorite fall outfits of all time. I mean, if I had to choose one outerwear piece to rock the entire fall season, it would be this Chloe trench coat. You could put the jacket over anything, and it would instantly transform your ensemble. I’m in love with a trench coat, and I don’t care who knows it.

Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention the gorgeous Spring/Summer 2019 Dior ensemble Nina Dobrev wore later that day—also including an incredible trench coat. Is fall 2019 the season of the trench? I sure hope so, because both of Dobrev’s trench coat ensembles have me wanting to fill my closet with them. Nina, you trendsetter, you.