Are Nina Dobrev and Liam Hemsworth Dating?!

We’re kind of digging this rumor, if it’s true: Nina Dobrev and Liam Hemsworth were spotted hanging out together at an Atlanta bar over the weekend, and—according to witnesses—ended the night with a kiss.

A source told Celebuzz that the “Vampire Diaries” actress and the “Hunger Games” star were “there together and were with a couple other friends. “They were having a great time. They were definitely acting couple-y.”

“They were drinking beers and mostly standing and talking near the bar,” the source added. “They stayed around two to three hours and Nina left before Liam, and as she was leaving they gave each other a good night kiss… [and] she ran off into a car service with her friend.”

You may recall that Hemsworth was engaged to Miley Cyrus before they officially ended their engagement last September. Days after the split, the hunky Aussie actor was reportedly spotted getting cozy with Mexican actress Eiza González, though after a few lukewarm reports that they were spotted together around L.A., we never heard about it again.

MORE: Is Eiza González Addicted To Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Pics

Dobrev split with her “Vampires” co-star, Ian Somerhalder in May after three years, and was briefly dating “Dancing With the Stars” pro Derek Hough.

MORE: Exclusive: Nina Dobrev Walks Us Through Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks



Head over to Celebuzz now to see (blurry) Instagram pics of the pair, and to read more.

Do you think these two are hooking up, or just pals? Weigh in below!