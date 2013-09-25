Cute New Couple: Nina Dobrev and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Derek Hough

Nina Dobrev relied on the support of gal pal Julianne Hough following her breakup with Ian Somerhalder, but the friendship clearly keeps on giving because Dobrev is reportedly dating none other than Hough’s older brother Derek.

According to Us Weekly, 24-year-old Dobrev—a self-proclaimed “relationship girl”—fell for the cute “Dancing With the Stars” pro (who performed at Sunday night’s Emmy’s and won an outstanding choreography award) as a result of spending lots of time with his sister.

Things are clearly heating up between the two, with Dobrev even posting a loving message to her WhoSay account after Hough’s Emmy win: “Those of us touched by your light got to watch you brighten up the rest of the world,” she wrote. “Keep shining!”

As for Derek, who’s reportedly dated starlets such as Cheryl Cole, Shannon Elizabeth and Lauren Conrad, a source says, “[he] is smitten with Nina, he said he hasn’t felt this way for a girl in a long time.”

We’re guessing this means it’s Dobrev’s turn to reciprocate and find a man for BFF Julianne who is single post break-up with Ryan Seacrest. What do you think, is dancing Derek a better match for Nina than smoldering Somerhalder?