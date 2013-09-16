Nina Davuluri is the First Miss America of Indian Descent

We aren’t normally totally plugged into the pageant world (minus the occasional “Toddlers & Tiaras” rerun), but this is exciting news for anyone: Last night, at the annual Miss America pageant, 24-year-old Syracuse, New York native Nina Davuluri snagged the crown. This marks the first time a woman of Indian descent has received the highly coveted honor, and clearly represents a turning point in the competition.

Her performances nodded to her heritage, and included a Bollywood dance number. She then proceeded to address race again, while discussing TV host Julie Chen‘s big reveal last week that she had plastic surgery to make herself appear “less Asian” to viewers.

“I don’t agree with plastic surgery, however I can understand that from a standpoint,” she said. “More importantly I’ve always viewed Miss America as the girl next door. And Miss America is always evolving…I wouldn’t want to change someone’s looks. Be confident in who you are.” Frankly, we couldn’t agree more.

Congratulations to Davuluri, who hopes to pursue a career in medicine, and we can’t wait to see what she does!

