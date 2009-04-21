Nimli Celebrates Earth Day with a Pop-Up Shop

To honor Earth Day, Web-based shopping destination Nimli has branched into brick and mortar retailing. Open to eco-savvy consumers from April 18th to May 17th, Nimli’s Greenwich Village Pop-Up Shop will feature environmentally friendly brands like Cheeky Monday Jewelry, Beau Soleil, We Dream in Colour, Mama Om Organics and Gabriela Artigas.

Since 2003, Nimli has grown into a well-respected marketplace that caters to the natural, organic and green lifestyles offering home goods, beauty products to clothing for the entire family. While business will continue as usual on the Web, the Nimli Pop-Up Store will give NY-area residents a chance to mingle with other consumers and participate in promotional offers on Earth Day.

Nimli’s Pop-Up Store is located at 2 Great Jones Street (between Broadway & Lafayette) and open everyday from 11 AM-7PM.