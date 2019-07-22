The ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Was Booed For Defending The Finale & The Video Is Uncomfortable

Talk about strange fan interactions and outbursts. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was booed after defending Game of Thrones’ finale, and the video is pretty uncomfortable. The actor, who played Jaime Lannister on the Emmy-winning HBO series, defended the work of cast and crew on the final season of the series. But some fans in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend were not happy.

The final season of the landmark HBO series was divisive among fans and critics. Some found the series too rushed and were left disappointed, while other fans took things a step further and petitioned HBO to redo the entire final season. There was even some contention among the cast. Lena Headey, who portrayed Cersei Lannister, had mentioned that she wanted her character to have a better sendoff than the one written for her. Nevertheless, the show ended, but fans disappointed by the finale haven’t let go of their grudge.

Members of the cast appeared at San Diego Comic-Con for a panel discussion when fans started to boo a response from Coster-Waldau. The actor defended the death of his character (Jaime and Cersei died in each other’s arms as King’s Landing fell around them) and much of the final season, which is where the crowd turned on him. “It made sense to me,” he insisted to an unamused audience, adding that he felt it was “great” and “perfect for that character’s ending.” That’s when the panel took a turn.

A fan loudly booed while another shouted “Brienne!” as loudly as they could. The outburst didn’t bother the cast much. After the boos died down, the former King Slayer went on to explain his feelings. “It was surprising the level of absurdity of the online petition. Every season, we had huge controversies. From Ned Stark being killed, ‘I’m never going to watch that piece of shit show again!’ And then there was the Red Wedding. And obviously, the end. I feel so lucky to have met so many fans of the show, and to realize this show has brought so many people together. Watching it, loving it. So obviously, It comes to an end, it’s going to piss you off no matter what. It’s the end! But at the end of the day, it’s absolutely fine. If you hated the ending if you loved it, that’s great. Just don’t call people names.”

It was a solid response in what should have been a fun final bow for the cast and crew. So let’s leave the booing and yelling for our TV screens and not for the folks who worked tirelessly to craft the product.

Originally posted on SheKnows.