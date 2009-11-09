Nikki Reed, Zooey Deschanel, and More at the Behind the Camera Awards

The Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards on Sunday celebrated those behind the cameras…naturally. However, the red carpet was full of our “in front of the camera” girl crushes like Zooey Deschanel, Nikki Reed, and Diane Kruger. The awards took place at the Hollywood Highlands, and also housed the adorable likes of Joshua Jackson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Basically a night of everyone we want to be BFF with. Perhaps we should get behind the camera.

Inglourious Basterds actress and model Diane Kruger presented the award for Super Producer to Lawrence Bender.

Twilight vamp Nikki Reed presented the award for Special Visual Effects to Susan Macleod for New Moon.

The gorgeous Zoe Saldana presented the award for Stunt Choreographer to Garrett Warren for Avatar and A Christmas Carol.

Tippi Hedren looking just as chic as always, presented the award for Costume Designer to Ann Roth of Julie & Julia.