Nikki Reed Wore a Lanvin Knockoff on the Red Carpet, Fail

Kerry Pieri
I can’t imagine why, when you have access to every designer collection and archive in the world virtually, you would wear a cheap knockoff of a truly stunning creation by a truly talented, original designer. Melding the first two looks from Lanvin‘s Spring 2011 collection, the Twilight actress’ dress by “Heather” is a sad version of two perfect dresses that anyone would die to wear and most would never have the opportunity to.

Nikki Reed, however, would have the opportunity to, which makes this error in style and cheap chiffon truly egregious. Plus, those prom shoes aren’t helping anything and that leather trim looks fake. There, I said it.

