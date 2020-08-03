Nikki Bella’s Net Worth Means Her Baby With Artem Chigvintsev Will Be Rightfully Pampered

Oh, baby! Nikki Bella’s net worth means her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev will be pampered and spoiled (as he deserves to be.) Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Friday, July 31. The two announced the news on their Instagram accounts two days later.

“7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki captioned a photo of her and Artem holding her son’s hand.

Artem shared the same photo with a caption in honor of his soon-to-be wife. “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev 👶 proud of my love @thenikkibella,” he wrote.

The birth of Nikki and Artem’s son came one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her own baby boy with her husband Daniel Bryan. (The two also share 3-year-old daughter Birdie.) Brie, who gave birth on Saturday, August 1 (24 hours after Nikki), also announced the news on her Instagram with a photo of her and her husband holding their son’s hand. “It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Artem and Nikki met as partners on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. In January 2019, Nikki and Artem confirmed they were dating nine months after Nikki ended her engagement to John Cena after six years together. Nikki announced her engagement to Artem in January 2020 with a photo showing off her ring. She revealed in her caption that her beau proposed to her in November 2019. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” she wrote at the time.

Now onto what we really want to know: Nikki Bella’s net worth. Read on to find out how much she makes and why it’s clear that her and Artem’s baby will live the high life.

How much did Nikki Bella make from the WWE?

Nikki and Brie joined the World Wrestling Entertainment as professional wrestlers in 2007. Dubbed as the duo The Bella Twins, Nikki and Bella competed on and off as WWE Divas until their retirements in March 2019. Nikki retired after a cyst had been found on her brain, which ended her wrestling career. As for how much she made, Total Sportek reported in 2018 that Nikki made $350,000 a year based on a three-year automatic renewal contract. Brie, on the other hand, made $50,000 less with a $300,000 per-year salary based on a one-year rolling contract. At the time, Nikki was the third highest-paid WWE Diva next to Rhonda Rousey (who made $1.5 million a year at the time) and Charlotte Flair (who made $550,000 a year a the time.)

How much does Nikki Bella make on Total Bellas?

In July 2013, Nikki and Brie made their reality TV debut on E!’s Total Divas. The sisters starred on the series for seven seasons. In October 2016, Nikki and Bella debuted in their own reality TV show, Total Bellas, which was a spinoff of Total Divas. The series was renewed for a sixth season in June 2020. It’s unclear how much Nikki and Brie make on Total Bellas and Total Divas, but E! is known for not being shy to pay its reality TV stars high salaries. (In 2015, Page Six reported that the Kardashians signed a $100 million deal with E! to run Keeping Up With the Kardashians for four more years.) Though it’s unlikely that Nikki and Brie are making Kardashian money, we doubt they paychecks are anything to scoff at either, given how long they’ve been in the WWE and on reality TV.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” an agent who represents reality TV stars explained to Business Insider in 2016. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

How else does Nikki Bella make her money?

Along with her work with the WWE and E!, Nikki and Brie also launched their own lifestyle and activewear brand, Birdiebee, in November 2017. They launched a beauty line called Nicole + Brizee in January 2019, and a podcast in March 2019. Nikki has also appeared in a music video for Trey Songz, as well as TV shows like Ridiculousness and American Ninja Warrior.

What is Nikki Bella’s net worth?

Ah, the question we all want to know. What is Nikki Bella’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nikki is worth $6 million, with around $1 million earned each year. Nikki’s net worth is also the same as her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Both stars have a net worth of $6 million (and counting), which means we’re sure their baby boy will live a nice life as a celebrity kid.