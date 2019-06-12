Nike’s Nostalgic “Stranger Things” Collection is Coming Soon

Scroll To See More Images

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” officially returns with its highly anticipated third season on July 4, and Nike is celebrating with a nostalgic limited-edition collection of ’80s-inspired “Stranger Things”-themed sneakers and apparel. The collab will unfold with two release dates — one dropping just ahead of the season 3 premiere on June 27 and the second round debuting on July 1. The first launch will not only play homage the hit show, but also to some of the brand’s most popular sneaker styles that launched in the ’80s (Nike Air Force 1, Nike Dunk, Nike Air Max 1 and the Nike Tech Challenge II).

The first drop (dubbed “The Hawkins High Pack”) will consist of a series of spin-offs to some of the decade’s hallmark footwear staples, each re-designed with new colorways and designs influenced by the show’s Hawkins High School, including the tiger mascot and signature green-and-orange color scheme. This launch will also include sweatsuits and matching tee shirts resembling ’80s-era physical ed uniforms (in the most charming way imaginable). For shoes, the first round will include the Nike x Hawkins High Cortez, Nike x Hawkins High Blazer Mid, Nike x Hawkins High Air Tailwind 79.

The “OG Pack,” (the second drop) plays homage 1985’s Independence Day. This sneaker lineup will feature a year marker on the heel, a fireworks design on the foot liner and will have a 4th of July themed color palette consisting of red, white and blue. According to the brand’s official press release, “At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection.” Now, you have one more reason to be excited about this summer’s Netflix-and-Chill schedule. See below for a few sneak peaks of the collection.

