Nike Sportswear x Steven Alan: Hipsters and Jocks Unite

When it comes to high quality classics, no one consistently turns it out quite like Steven Alan. My longtime affection for the designer’s effortlessly cool designs has crossed over to obsession today with the unveiling of his new capsule collection for Nike Sportswear. Here Alan has crafted a slew of sartorial sneaks such as the Talache (pictured above) perfect for pairing with just about anything.

Additionally, Alan has reinterpreted a number of classic styles such as the Air Zoom Lava in his signature suedes and canvas. In a market increasingly geared towards the flashy and fabulous, it’s refreshing to finally see some sneakers showcasing understated elegance. The designer explains in a video for CoolHunting that he sought to create “a style that was just vanilla… made out of a material that’s modern, yet to me, kind of old school.” Usually I’m more of a chocolate guy, but for these I can certainly make an exception.