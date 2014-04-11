Nike’s Collaboration With Riccardo Tisci Is Now Shoppable!

Remember when Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci posed in Vogue carrying supermodel Joan Smalls across his back like a knapsack, wearing his avant-garde creations for Nike? Well now the shoes have officially hit shelves, just in time for Spring and on the heels (literally) of the fashion world’s growing obsession with luxe sneakers. Check them out:

While even the most high-end of Nike’s sneakers tend to max out around $200, these guys are going for $320 and $340, respectively. Both styles feature both black and brown leather detailing, as well as plenty of colored stripes in shades like cobalt and bright orange. We assume we’ll be seeing the Air Force 1’s high-tops (above) on plenty of street style stars to come. The boots (below), we’re not so sure about. They seem more crafted for the runway than for real life.

Head to Barneys.com to shop both pairs now!