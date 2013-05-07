Nike Teams Up With Liberty London For a Line of Customizable Floral Sneakers

Female sneakerheads, listen up: NIKEiD, the iconic sneaker brand’s customization arm, has added florals to their repertoire for the first time ever, courtesy of UK-based fashion house Liberty London. Nike’s most memorable silhouettes—the Dunk Hi and Lo, Air Max 1, Blazer Mid and Lo, and the cult-followed Roshe Run—take on a new, girly vibe that’s perfect for spring in Liberty’s Pepper and Capel prints.

The two prints, created in 1974 and 1978 respectively, both embrace floral but in different ways. Pepper has a tighter, almost impressionistic feel, while the Capel is a looser, larger print that feels almost hippie-ish.

For the shoe we created here in the StyleCaster office (above), we went with a Pepper pattern in two different colorways, contrasted with a white swoosh and mint piping and sole.

While the kicks won’t officially be available to purchase until May 20, you can head over to NIKEiD now to start playing around with the customization tool, adding different colors, patterns, and leathers as you see fit. You can also shop the pre-made sneaks if that’s more your jam.

MORE: Kim and Kanye’s Matching Air Yeezy 2s