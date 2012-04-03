9 Items To Put Some Spring In Your Step From The Liberty London x Nike Collaboration

In one of the standout collaborations of the year, Athletic gurus Nike have teamed up with the ever-so-popular heritage department store Liberty London to drop a major flower bomb into our spring/summer 2012 wardrobes.

Introducing a range of classic-meets-modern footwear and apparel, the collection combines Nike’s innovative technology with Liberty’s trademark floral prints to create styles that will make folks do a double-take whether you’re at the gym or, in 15-year-old actress Hailee Steinfeld‘s case, on the red carpet!

This is one of many recent collaborations for the iconic retailer, and will feature Liberty’s Lagos Laurel paisley print, “a 20th century take on the traditional psychedelic paisley prints.”

Released to flower-trend-loving shopaholics just yesterday, Liberty London will host the small capsule collection of women’s sportswear in a Nike-branded pop-up space within the flagship location, over in London’s Soho neighborhood. As for the rest of us located outside of London, we’ll be able to shop the collection online from Liberty London’s official website (don’t worry, they ship internationally too!).

If you’re looking to score the more runway-worthy sneaker styles like the Nike Blazer Mid, Nike Hyperclave and Nike Dunk Sky High (which is the first shoe style for Nike to feature a wedge heel), you’ll have to wait till May to cop a pair of your own (unless you’re Hailee Steinfeld).

With prices for apparel starting at £45 (about $72) and footwear at £70 (about $112), you’ll be able to score a spring-wardrobe-must-have-item or two without totally breaking the bank. Though, you may want to hold off leaving town for Easter break and just opt for a stay-cation instead.

Take a glance at some of our top picks from the Liberty London x Nike collection in the slideshow above, and let us know what your favorite items are in the comments section underneath.