Nike Has So Many Luxe Gifts Under $100 & They’re Guaranteed to Arrive by Christmas

There comes a time in every avid shopper’s life when they realize, “Oh crap. The ultra-cool gift idea of my bestie’s dreams won’t arrive before Christmas.”

It happens to the best of us, but we’re not letting it happen this year. The reason why? We’re getting all of our family members, best friends, and workmates some shockingly affordable—and super fashionable—presents from Nike. And best of all, we know that they’ll all undoubtedly arrive before the big holiday.

Since shipping has been so finicky lately, Nike laid it all out for us on their site. If you order your goodies before Dec. 13, you can do No Rush Shipping (free for orders $150+) and they’ll arrive before Christmas. If you have a few more days’ worth of contemplating exactly what influencer-approved shoes you want to buy, then you can wait until Dec. 15, where anything you order before 8:30 a.m. PST will arrive before the holiday if you go for Standard Shipping. Now, there will obviously be some last-minute purchases made—there always is—and if you’re making them, don’t fret. Express Shipping will get your items to the front porch by the 25th if you place your order before 8 a.m. on Dec. 22. Last-minute holiday shopping is officially taken care of.

So, there you have it. Now all you have to do is make those deadlines. Oh, and pick out the gifts, of course.

To help with the grueling process, we rounded up 10 totally foolproof, under-$100 OOTD staples from Nike that would make meaningful gifts for everyone from your trendsetting friend to the person in your life who always seems to be at the gym. These include loungewear staples like fleece pants, concert-ready bucket hats that enhance anyone’s street style, and even some Olivia Rodrigo-inspired gear that’ll take workouts to the next level. You can also shop their coveted teen gift section if you want more insanely chic present ideas. Check out our picks below.

Air Force 1 ’07

Your all-white Air Force 1s called, and they asked for a winter makeover. These furry sneakers are everything you could possibly want in a winter shoe—down to the eye-catching blue swoosh.

Nike One Women’s Shorts

These biker shorts are giving us major Olivia Rodrigo energy thanks to the butterfly decals. Suddenly, we found the perfect pair of bottoms for the gym and for the ‘Sour’ tour.

Mock Fleece

This is giving ALL of the vintage fashion vibes we could possibly want, and wrapped up into a comfortable fleece sweater at that. There’s no gift better than comfort, and with this loungewear staple, you’re giving it.

Heritage Waistpack

There’s nobody in the world who doesn’t need a waist pack that can store all of the essentials without taking up any space. This is the purse-alternative we all need for crowded commutes, hikes, and festivals.

Court Vision Low Sneakers

If you’re looking for a pair of chunky white sneakers that won’t break the bank, look no further. The Court Vision Low shoes are vintage-inspired, a streetwear icon, and would look so good with baggy jeans, flowy dresses, and your favorite pair of leggings.

Jersey Jumpsuit

Hype beast, meet hype bae. This street-style essential puts the ease in dressing like a million bucks. In it, you’ll look like the influencer of your dreams.

Light Resistance Band

Whether it’s your dad who’s always doing pull-ups in his garage set-up, or your BBF who’s obsessed with at-home pilates, their day will be made if they receive this sleek resistance band in their stocking. The lightweight band adds more oomph to workouts, and this one in particular comes with two handles—a game-changing design for split squats and donkey kicks.

Velour Mid-Rise Pants

These are giving us alllll of the vintage vibes we could possibly ask for. Toss your raggedy tracksuits aside for this pristine velour one that’ll transform you into a logomania icon in .3 seconds.

Victori One Slides

A pair of comfortable, wear-anywhere slides is an essential for busy college students who want to still be on trend, parents on the go, and dog walkers alike. Slip them on before showers in communal spaces, wear them to the grocery, or slide them on before taking your pup to the park. They’re the kind of no-nonsense shoe that anyone will make use of.

Nike Therma-FIT Training Pants

While it’s not socially acceptable to wear a robe out in public, it is OK to wear sweatpants made of the same comfy material. These cuffing season-approved pants are cozy, chic, and cool. They’re also fit for the gym or your WFH office.

Sportswear Bucket Hat

A bucket hat is one of those quirky fashion pieces that never seems to go out of style. Today, it’s a streetwear essential, a sun protector, and something that frequents music festivals. Give it to your funny friend, chic colleague, or parent who never seems to have a pair of shades on them.

Medium-Support Leopard Sports Bra

If you’ve ever tried out one of these sports bras, you surely know how durable it is. I mean, I’ve had mine since high school and it is still in pristine shape. This is the kind of sports bra that holds up during long runs, HIIT workouts, and yoga sessions. You can give it to someone you care about, and by that I mean yourself. You won’t regret it.

Sportswear Essential Collection Fleece Pants

Sweatsuit sets have been our wardrobe for oh, the past two years—and we don’t see this changing. These have an elevated style to them that makes the pants look super luxe (and the fleece material from which they’re made makes them feel as such).

Now, excuse us while we go enhance the style—and comfort—of everyone we know with these under-$100 gifts from Nike.