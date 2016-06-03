15 Nightstand Table Decor Ideas We’re Obsessed With

Your bedside table can be more than just the spot where you put your water glass and book at night. With just a few thoughtfully chosen pieces, the place next to your bed can elevate the whole room.
These 15 photos show chic and unusual ways to style your nightstand so that it’s both pretty and practical.
A pine table topped with a plant brings natural warmth to a minimalist space.
M House Inc
A small chest of drawers in a deep color like forest green adds richness to a bedroom.
Maggie Overby Studios
Instead of a single stool, try two small ones for a less expected, stylishly asymmetrical look.
Nicest Things
Let your nightstand double as a vanity by propping a mirror against the wall and pairing it with an unobtrusive chair.
The Hunted Interior
A nightstand is an easy, fun way to bring a pop of color into a mostly white bedroom.
Norsu Interiors
An open cube lets you place things on top of it, as well as stack books inside it.
Lovely Life
A pretty leaning ladder lets you place different objects at various levels.
Derek Shapton/Dwell
Floating shelves display decorative objects and also give you a place to put bedside books.
Alvhem
Topping a wooden cabinet with a lantern and candlesticks looks both modern and rustic.
Draumesider
A single floating shelf makes this room appear bigger by creating more open floor space.
Alvhem