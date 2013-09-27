Last Night’s Party: Young Patrons of Lincoln Center’s Annual Fall Gala Got Everyone Dancing

Over 400 of New York City’s socials gathered last night at the Bowery Hotel for the Young Patrons of Lincoln Center’s Annual Fall Gala. Noreen Ahmad, Carolina Richards, Alec Sim, and StyleCaster’s own Meghan Cross co-chaired this year’s event which drew a mix of music enthusiasts, young philanthropists, and those who simply love Lincoln Center and its many incredible programs.

The night started off with music from the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble (Juilliard is of course located at Lincoln Center), followed by music from DJ duo Pink Cashmere. In between sipping the signature cocktail of the night, “The Pitbull” guests danced the night away, and some even played pool (yes, there is a pool table at the Bowery Hotel, how cool is that?). Afterwards, guests headed over to B Bar for the after-party (and naturally more dancing).

Considering that we are constantly on the search for do-it-yourself entertaining inspiration we have to call out the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble for being one of our favorite parts of the evening. There is nothing quite like a jazz trio in the background to create the perfect ambiance for a cocktail soiree.

The over $15,000 that was raised from the event will go to support Lincoln Center’s art education program for students, teachers, families and adult audiences both on Lincoln Center’s campus and in classrooms across New York City.

For more information on the Young Patrons of Lincoln Center visit lincolncenter.org.

Photos Courtesy of Lincoln Center/Julian Mackler/ BFAnyc.com