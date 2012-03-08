Last Night’s Marni For H&M Preview Caused A Versace-Like Frenzy

Last night, H&M held a private press preview for their latest designer collaboration with Marni at their 5th Avenue NYC flagship location. According to various tweets in the Twitter-sphere, there was already a line around the corner before the doors opened at 7 PM, very similar to the Versace for H&M press preview event back in November.

Various Twitter-ers and news sources say that the entire collection was pretty much all gone within the first 30 minutes of the event, not giving much a chance for the other VIPs in attendance to get their shopping on. But later on in the evening, store employees did manage to do a little re-stocking on the floor and replenish the shelves with Marni items that had been abandoned in the fitting rooms.

As the shopping frenzy calmed down by 9 PM, only one dedicated corner of the store (connected to a barren hallway that only just a short while ago had housed these in-demand duds) was left with almost no clothes or accessories in sight.

While the Versace for H&M preview event was just as crazy, New York City’s press folks and other VIPs seemed more eager to bust out their wallets this time around — more so than the print-heavy, brightly-colored and metallic-detailed items from Versace. (Of course, tell that to the dozens of people who camped out overnight in front of the flagship store in the freezing cold a few months back.)

