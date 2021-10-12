There’s a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Cookbook—& It Includes Jack & Sally’s Best Recipes

Nearly 30 years after Jack and Sally first graced our screens, fans can continue to enjoy all that Halloween Town has to offer with this Nightmare Before Christmas cookbook for the holiday season.

Published by Insight Editions, the company behind holiday gifts inspired by Friends, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more, The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide features over 50 frightfully delicious recipes for everything from snacks, starters and sides to dinner and drinks. Even if you’re not the greatest chef yourself, we can promise that these dishes will turn out to be way more appetizing than Sally’s Worm Wart Soup—if you know, you know.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Cookbook is available to order on Amazon now. But we’d recommend ordering sooner rather, especially if you’re hoping to cook up some ghoulish goods in time for Halloween season this year! For everything you need to know about ordering The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide, plus what you can expect from the book, just keep on reading below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Released in 2021, The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide contains everything you need to throw a spooky soiree that would make Sally and Jake Skellington proud. The book is split into two parts. The first part contains over 50 hauntingly tasty recipes from the Oogie Boogie Lemon Meringue Cupcakes and Sally’s Patchwork Layer Cake to the Clown With the Tear-Away Face Pepperoni Pizza. Part two of the book takes things a step further, with instructions and illustrations to help Tim Burton fans plan a Nightmare Before Chrismas-themed bash for any occasion.

If you’re looking for a Nightmare Before Christmas cookbook without the frills, this title by restauranteur Zach Neil fits the bill. Published in 2018, The Nightmare Before Dinner features over 60 ghoulishly good recipes for dishes like the Edward Burger Hands and the Coco Skellington cocktail. Neil, who is the founder of the Burton-inspired restaurant Beetle House in NYC, also made sure to cover all his bases for those who are vegan or vegetarian. The Nightmare Before Dinner features vegan alternatives for every single recipe!