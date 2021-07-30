There’s a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Advent Calendar—& It Comes With Sally & Jack Skellington Stickers

Twas a long time ago, longer now than it seems, that Jack Skellington graced our screens—but now, there’s a Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar to enjoy all season ’round!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Advent Calendar: Ghoulish Delights was created by Insight Editions—the same brand behind other holiday collectibles and advent calendars for Friends, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more. This calendar contains 25 days of ghoulish gifts, ranging from mini books, note cards, ornaments and stickers of Halloweentown’s very own Pumpkin King and more. Fans of the Tim Burton classic will especially enjoy the entertaining surprises included in the Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar, like trivia and behind-the-scenes facts about characters from Jack Skellington and Sally, to Zero the ghost dog. This advent calendar is also reusable, which means fans can display it as a Christmas (or Halloween) decoration for years to come.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Advent Calendar: Ghoulish Delights is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on September 14, 2021. But don’t wait too long to order! Like other Insight Edition advent calendars, the Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar is likely to sell out well before its official release, so we recommend that you pre-order this Nightmare Before Christmas holiday item ahead of time.

Along with the Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar, Insight Editions also has other collectible Halloweentown-themed items such as The Nightmare Before Christmas Tarot Deck and Guidebook—a fully illustrated 78-card deck and a helpful guidebook explaining each card’s meaning—and the 2020 edition of The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar, that opens up into a pop-up tree that even the Pumpkin King would be proud of. This advent calendar features an additional 25 ornaments, including skeleton reindeer to man-eating wreaths!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Advent Calendar: Ghoulish Delights is available on Amazon.

