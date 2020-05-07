Apparently, Tik Tok Made Nightgowns Cool Again —Shop 13 Cute Summer Styles

Maybe it’s because we’re running out of ideas to get Tik Tok famous, or maybe we’re all just sick and tired of wearing the same sweat sets 24/7, but for whatever reason, the nightgown pajama trend is literally everywhere RN. And honestly, I’m pretty excited about it! As we all practice social distancing and staying at home, many of us are working remotely and not bothering to change out of our pajamas when the sun rises—or, if you’re like me, you change from your nighttime PJs to your daytime PJs. Still, the idea of slipping out of my sweats and into a cute nightie before bed is a tempting one, and I’m all about bringing cute nightgowns back in style.

Why am I crediting Tik Tok with making nighties cool again? User @befitzgerald posted a now-viral video wearing a vintage-style nightgown, pretending to be a ghost and humble-bragging about her vintage nightie collection. I was both laughing and jealous AF! Soon, tons of Tik Tokers were using the hashtag #nightgown to show off their cutest sleep shirts, be they true vintage nighties or cute modern interpretations. Some took it as an opportunity to show off silky chemises, and to that I say werk it, girl. This app is made for flexing!

Though I’ve slept in an oversized tee in the past and been tempted to refer to it as a nightgown, I fully plan on investing in a few actual cute nightgowns this season, if only to change up my 24/7 pajama sweats vibes. If you want to do the same, read on for 13 picks below.

1. Garden Lilies Classic Chemise

A floral chemise like the Garden Lilies Classic Chemise by Eberjay is the ultimate modern update to the old-school nightie. The white lace and flowery peach motif on this one serve the summer vibes I’ve been craving.

2. Violet Floral Cotton Nightgown

If you’re in search of the perfect old-school, big-American-Girl-Doll-energy nightie, look no further than the Violet Floral Cotton Nightgown. I love the loose long sleeves, the square neckline, and the ditsy violet flower print.

3. Satin Hummingbird Slip

So many nightgowns fall back on creams, pinks and white hues, so a cool baby blue feels fresh, but still classic. The Satin Hummingbird Slip is a great combo of sexy and sweet, thanks to a flattering loose fit and a lacy V-neck top.

4. Butter Sleeveless Nightgown

We! Are! Not! Wearing! Enough! Butter! Yellow! As! A! Society! And I refuse to shut up about it. This easy and breezy Cotton Sleeveless Nightgown is an absolute must for anyone who wants to wake up matching the sunshine.

5. Lace Babydoll Nightie

The empire waist, knee-length hemline, and lacy accents on the Lace Babydoll Nightie all give me Victorian vibes, but the opportunity for ample cleavage keeps it 2020 sexy. I’m a fan!

6. Floral Toile Chemise

If this Floral Toile Chemise was just a teensy bit longer, I’d wear it not only to bed, but all the damn time. It’s so pretty! If you’re the kind of person who believes in dressing up on the daily, make sure your nighttime wardrobe is up to par.

7. Cotton Smocked Nightgown

The Cotton Smocked Nightgown is serving me some serious princess pajama vibes! I can totally see Sleeping Beauty in this, or Rapunzel braiding her hair before bed. Throw it on for sweet dreams of your royal life!

8. Paige Black Lace Nightgown

Black satin and lace are the ultimate sexy PJ materials, but the midi length of the Paige Black Lace Nightgown keeps it ladylike and pretty. Still, a great option to slip into if your SO ends up staying the night.

9. Pink Satin Slip

If you don’t have at least one Satin Slip in your pajama drawer already, then stop what you’re doing and treat yourself. You deserve this comfy, sexy nighttime option, whether you’re with your boo or binge-watching Too Hot To Handle alone. V necessary either way.

10. Lace-Trim Floral Nightie

Not all cute nighties are short, sexy satin! Some are longer, comfy cottons with t-shirt sleeves and springy floral prints. This Lace-Trim Floral Nightie is definitely the kind of nightgown you wash immediately after wearing, so you can wear it again the very next night.

11. Drop-Waist Sleep Shirt

This Drop-Waist Sleep Shirt is old-school in all the right ways, and honestly? It looks comfy AF. I love the lace and button details up top, and how loose and flowy the overall fit is. Definitely a nightie I’d throw on for a super-hot, humid summer’s night.

12. Magenta Satin Slip

One more lil’ stunner for you—the Magenta Satin Slip is so good. It can be tempting to play it safe with neutral and pastel hues when it comes to nighties, but a rich jewel tone really pops and make you feel luxe AF.

13. Pink Nightie with Pockets

Y’all this dainty Pink Nightie has pockets. Yup, pockets! I don’t know what I’d need to hold in my nightgown, but perhaps a midnight snack? Some tissues if I’m watching The Notebook before bed? I love the tiny embroidered flowers at the neckline—so flirty and femme, but still modest!

