A Night At The Museum: Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. It’s always been a wish of mine to be locked in a museum overnight. Blame reading the story The Night At The Museum one too many times as a kid, but there’s just something about calling some of the finest pieces art your playground. Call me crazy.

In any case, in cahoots with Amazon I was able to (sort of, OK not really) live my dream. Last night, I was able to catch a sneak peek at the Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations exhibit – that’s right, the whole spiel that the Met Gala was celebrating. In any case, prepare to have your socks blown off. Even for those who aren’t nearly fashion obsessed, the review is not only informative but also incredibly inspiring.

We totally dug the side-by-side portrayal of both designers and their conflicting viewpoints on design. What was our favorite part? We’d probably have to say the surrealist section that winds the viewer through a labyrinth of mirrors that would make even David Bowie jealous.

Click through the slideshow to check out some of the highlights of the exhibit and if you’re in NYC be sure to check it out!

Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations, May 10-August 19, 2012, Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC