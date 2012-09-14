How To Have The #BestNightEver in Las Vegas

Hey, StyleCaster readers! I’m Jeannine Morris from BeautySweetSpot.com, and I partnered with The Vivant and CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ to show you how to have your Best Night Ever in Las Vegas. Let me just say, it was… the Best Night Ever!

I had the chance to check out Vegas’s newest nightclub, 1Oak at the Mirage Hotel & Casino and chat with their Senior VIP Host who filled me in on how to get past the bouncers (I learned a little wink never hurts!) and how important it is to have strong, beautiful hair when going out.

Check out the video above and make sure to share your #BestNightEver with @beautysweetspot, @StyleCaster, and @clearhair on Twitter!

For more information on our relationship with CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™: cmp.ly/3