Nigel Barker Likes Kim K’s Goosebumps, Fallon’s New Campaign

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Fallon’s new ads are all 80s hotness styled by Taylor Tomasi. (FGR)

Nigel Barker quite liked Kim Kardashian’s W spread, explaining, “[I thought] I was going to check these out and they’d look like silk or something, and be retouched to oblivion. But, no, there she was, and you could see little goosebumps on her bottom, and all the rest of it. And I was like, ‘Okay. Great.’ It was cool.” Interesting. (The Cut)

The Coveted is now the Covetuer, thereby keeping the wrath of the Independent Bloggers Association at bay. Good move. (Fashionista)

The BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund winner this year is [drum roll] Christopher Kane. He’s getting app $323,000 to suuplement that Versus paycheck. Congrats! (Vogue UK)

Nicole Richie is going Gilt and will sell her lines, House of Harlow 1960 and Winter Kate on the flash sale site. No deals will be had though it will be a full priced sale. (WWD)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET:

RT @mrbradgoreski Heaven is…the lonng cuddle session I had with my dog Penelope this morning. I love her so much. http://plixi.com/p/74302507 #awww

RT @rustyrockets [Russell Brand] Mum, today is Groundhog Day. I will spend all day watching Groundhog Day; which is what I did yesterday. Send condoms. Um, fun.

RT @Daisy Lowe in @Asos ‘EsquireUK cover felt like a ‘really dirty 1 night stand.’ http://bit.ly/gRGVpD Yum.

RT @@MMBVogue: Just finished my Tweet tutorial (thank you @voguemagazine ). Major case of Tweet fright. How am i doing? xxMMB Welcome to the dark side.