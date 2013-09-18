Why Fashion Photographer Nigel Barker Thinks Instagram Is A Really Good Thing

With the rise of Instagram as one of the fashion world’s most popular photo sharing apps—don’t pretend like you haven’t been stalking #nyfw and #lfw these past couple of weeks!—it’s no secret that photography is more accessible to the average person. With today’s caliber of smartphones—most of which have pretty solid built-in cameras—all it takes is the click of a button and an easy-to-use app or two and voila!—you’re a photographer.

So, with photo (and video) documentation so democratized now, it’s interesting to wonder what some of the industry’s veteran photographers think of the phenomenon.

We sat down with “The Face” host and fashion photographer Nigel Barker (whom you may remember as one of Tyra Banks‘ main sidekicks on “America’s Next Top Model”) to find out what he thinks of the fact that anyone with a cell phone can now be a photographer.

Read on to see Nigel’s surprising responses, then check out his amazing personal photography works (available for the first time ever!) on Art.com.

StyleCaster: Everyone in fashion loves Instagram. What do you think has been the impact of the app on the world of fashion photography?

Nigel Barker: The world of fashion has even more followers and people interested in getting involved, which is always a good thing. Every child is given a pencil but it doesn’t necessarily make them authors or artists. It does however give them an interest and understanding.

So you don’t think the fact that so many people have access to photography is watering down the quality?

Many photographers are upset with the digital world of photography and the fact that every Tom, Dick, and Harry now has a camera shooting photos and applying filters! Personally, I say bring it on. I love the fact that more and more people are fascinated with the photography medium and that the competition is on.

One thing Instagram has popularized is the selfie. Now that it’s been officially added to the dictionary, do you have any tips for how to take a good one?

That’s really an impossible question without asking people to be on edge and primped at all times! I know many celebrities who always wear big dark sunglasses when they go out so they look glamorous but don’t actually have to do their eye makeup. Others wear baseball caps and scarves so they have a look without a hairstylist. Bottom line is if you are truly happy, you always look fabulous, but that’s up to you!

But you’ve shot some of the most beautiful women in the world. Do you have any more tips to give women on how to look prepared and glamorous in any photo?

You have to think about what is alluring. The fact of the matter is what makes a woman truly sensational is less to do with how she looks, but rather relates to how she feels. So to improve the way you look you need to improve the way you feel. Passion, motivation, confidence, honesty, compassion, and spontaneity are all key ingredients when it comes to looking and feeling extraordinary.