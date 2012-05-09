Jesus Christ (Superstar): Nicole Scherzinger Channels Mary Magdalene

I know I don’t normally cover musical theater here, but it’s time I came clean. For most of my life, I have lived and breathed musical theater. I can recite every Sondheim libretto as much as I can recite the list of men Kim Kardashian has slept with.

You see, I have my priorities in order, and that’s why I get excited when a piece of news really combines my two loves: trashy celebrities and classic theater.

Today, news broke that former Pussycat Dolls songstress and ousted X-Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger would be joining the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar, the iconic rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber, as Mary Magdalene. The show will make the UK arena tour circuit this summer. And in a weird twist, the leading man (Jesus, obvs) has yet to be cast.

Instead, a talent hunt show called Superstar will give the British public the chance to vote on who they think should snag the lead. In case you were unaware, British people are nuts, and they love reality shows.

Well, this is really a doozy. I’ve seen Nicole perform when the Pussycat Dolls opened up for Britney Spears (yes, I saw that concert), and her stage presence was fantastic. However, I’m not sure she has what it takes to play one of the most famous religious figures of all time.

I know it’s a rock opera and all, but damn. Something’s gotta be sacrilegious about the broad who once demanded men everywhere to “loosen up her buttons” to be swinging around on a cross.

No matter. Decide for yourself: Take a look through the gallery above and let me know if you think Nicole has what it takes.