Nicole Richie’s Wedding Dress: New Images!

Nicole Richie just tweeted new images from her wedding via photos in German mag In, which is really cute in an excited new bride sort of way. Her frothy Marchesa is now visible from multiple angles!

The long sleeves and lace are super lovely, but it’s definitely a lot of dress for a normally boho kind of girl. Seems someone went the princess wedding route. Richie also apparently had about 3-4 dress changes like an Oscar host or Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. You can glimpse one black gown with some insane bedazzled, crystal web detail. Also her babies are basically edible they’re so cute.

I would tell you what the article says, but alas, it’s in Deutsch. Is Nicole the new Hoff of Germany or something? Ponder that while you click through the slide show.