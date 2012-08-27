Nicole Richie’s Style Icon is Keith Richards

When it comes to celebutante fashion designers, there’s no one we respect more than Nicole Richie. Her latest line for Macy’s arrives September 12, and in the meantime, you can satiate your cravings for Richie’s adorable designs by checking out the behind-the-scenes video above.

Richie discusses her inspirations for the collection, which are beyond refreshing — and the most exciting part is that she says her style icon is Keith Richards. We are sort of obsessed with Keith, so we’re happy to see that someone else is right there with us.

If you want to check out the entire Macy’s collection, click here.