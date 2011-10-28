Nicole Richie’s PSA: Don’t Go ‘Skanky’ For Halloween

Remember the days when Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton tripped across the United States, embarrassing the human race and dressing in a variety of provocative and offensive outfits that made Coco Chanel roll over in her grave? Well, it seems the mother of two has graduated to a more conservative, socially acceptable code of conduct, and she’s trying to take the rest of us along with her.

As US Weekly reported, Richie posted the following plea on her Facebook page: “Girls, can we all pledge that we will not dress slutty for this Halloween?” Don’t worry, Richie isn’t all talk. She’s been leading by example with a past costume lineup that includes the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, Margot Tenanbaum from The Royal Tenanbaums andJessie the Cowgirl fromToy Story.

We have to admit, we’re with Richie on this one. Halloween is a great time to suspend reality and embrace a character that is outside of your comfort zone, but that doesn’t mean we need to see a parade of naughty bits.

Are you going to take a page from Nicole Richie’s book this Halloween?

Image courtesy of Nicole Richie News.