Nicole Richie’s House Of Harlow Launching Sunglasses

Nicole Richie is kind of genius. She went almost seamlessly from the why is she famous, to reality show standby, to the Zoe-bot to the girl who gets DUIs to the wife and mom who has two lucrative fashion and accessory lines. Like what?

Now, her wedding gets more attention than some probably-jealous actresses and let’s face it, girl has an eye and other girls want to look like her. Check out some of our favorites from her newly launched sunglasses line for House of Harlow 1960. Those temple chains are fun, and each retail between $110 and $195.