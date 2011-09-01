Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow Fall 2011

Fashion’s favorite yummy mummy is the epitome of laid back California cool—always effortlessly boho-chic with lush mile-long locks, knit maxis, layered jewels and headbands.

But, it wasn’t always so for Nicole Richie. When we were first introduced to her via reality television, she was simply celebrity spawn and Paris Hilton side-kick. Richie has since turned that all around emerging as style icon turned designer— not to mention lovely wife and mother of two. She certainly seems to have it all!

This season she launches her House of Harlow 1960 Fall collection which now includes handbags and footwear. You’ll find the Harlow signatures—vintage art deco, chunky baubles, rich colors and textures.

You can shop the collection available now on Shopbop and stayed tuned for more from Nicole’s Ready-to-Wear Winter Kate.