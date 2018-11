Nicole Richie looks all model-y in the spring/summer issue of The Block, shot by High Lippe. With wavy hair, signature, major sunnies and looks by Marchesa, Burberry, Posen and Dior, it’s amazing how tall the pint sized designer/fashion girl appears.



In a very decadence meets decay meets high fashion look, styled by James Worthington DeMolet, Richie rocks that Prada as well as any of the 5,000 models who have worn the Spring collection in editorials. Props, lady.