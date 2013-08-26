Nicole Richie’s Guide To Al Fresco Entertaining



With a hit fashion line, House of Harlow, two adorable children with husband Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, and one of the best sense’s of style in Hollywood, it really does seem like Nicole Richie has it all. On top of everything, it turns out that Richie is also the consummate entertainer, able to whip together incredibly chic dinner parties, while making it look altogether effortless. Richie invited Domaine Home to her Laurel Canyon oasis for an intimate dinner party in her recently re-done Moroccan-inspired outdoor space. Along the way she shared some of her top entertaining tips.

1. Keep It Relaxed: “Our house is the one people come to, to hang,” Richie shared, explaining she prefers intimate and relaxed dinners, rather than over-the-top spectacles.

2. Let People Sit Where They Want To: “I’m against assigned seating,” Richie said. “I like people to come to my house and feel like they can do whatever they want.”

3. Extend Summer As Long as Possible: There really is nothing better than an al fresco dinner party, according to Richie, so enjoy eating outdoors as long as you can. “My house has that summery look and feel all year round—luckily for me I live in LA and can get away with it.”

4. Go For Eclectic Table Decor: “It was important to me to keep the color palette strong but not too overpowering,” Richie said. “We’re all about having everything be really eclectic and relaxed.” Aqua-colored tumbler glasses, and maroon, yellow, and green flowers only add to bohemian mood. On top of that, Richie added in mood lighting like lanterns and clear globe lights.

5. Serve Down To Earth (Albeit Delicious Food): “You feel the love and thoughtfulness in Jeff’s food,” Richie said of the Middle Eastern menu created for her dinner by chef Jeffrey Nimer. Think dishes like homemade hummus and Lebanese meat pie (all easy to serve family style).

Photographs Courtesy of Justin Coit/Domaine Home

MORE:

Kathy Hilton’s Five Foolproof Home Decor and Entertaining Tips

Entertaining 101: Tim Gunn Shares His Top 5 Tips