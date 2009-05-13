Nicole Richie Tells Us How to Go Green, Raises Awareness for Environmental Media Association

Nicole Richie did her part for the environment yesterday. She joined the Environmental Media Association to launch a partnership with Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood that supports growing organic gardens in schools across Los Angeles. The expectant mom, showing off her very hip maternity style in a mini chiffon floral dress, took to her blog to raise awareness for the program, which educates children on nutrition and environmental studies. Nicole has been a board member at the Enviornmental Media Associaton for four years. Other members include Amy Smart, Olivia Wilde and Lance Bass.

Always a big proponent of going green, Nicole gave the following tips on how to green up your own community:

1. Visit your local farmers market, and purchase organic produce

2. Start a small garden in your own home or school

3. Share with friends and family the importance of eating natural/pesticide free foods

4. Visit the Environmental Media Associations website, ema-online.org, to find out more about how you can contribute to a better world.