Why Nicole Richie Is Everything: See Her 20 Best Looks Ever

Meghan Blalock
by
Nicole Richie is pretty much perfect in our book, having lived the dream of jumping from failed reality show starlet to major fashion star in just a few relatively short years. Whether she’s walking a red carpet or talking at hilarious length about what “turnt up” means—Nicole Richie is literally everything.

She considers amongst her closest fashion friends men and women who can simply be known as Marc, Emilio, and Stella. She always serves major looks, like her unforgettable take on punk at this year’s Met Gala, which immediately earned her the crown of “best interpretation of a theme” for the entire night. She can rock gray hair like no one else.

There’s too many to rattle off here, but click through the gallery to see Nicole’s 20 best looks of all time.

In custom Topshop.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Emilio Pucci.

Photo: Larry Busacca/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP

Classy in an asymmetrical, gold metallic pantsuit.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Colorful in Alberta Ferretti.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Stunning in Dolce & Gabbana.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole knows one of the looks that works best for her: all white everything.

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Vogue

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Gorgeous in Jean Paul Gaultier.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ravishing in Antonio Berardi.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Shimmering in Marc Jacobs.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Everything in Anthony Vaccarello.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Style

Unstoppable in Mathieu Mirano.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The top knot is her favorite accessory.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Simply beautiful in Lorena Sarbu.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

She works a print like it's nothing.

Photo: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Sexy in Roberto Cavalli.

Photo: Charley Gallay

It takes a special kind of woman to rock a boxy midi-dress.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Glowing in Saint Laurent.

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for AOL

Killing it in Stella McCartney.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sparkling in Armani.

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

