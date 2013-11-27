Why Nicole Richie Is Everything: See Her 20 Best Looks Ever

Nicole Richie is pretty much perfect in our book, having lived the dream of jumping from failed reality show starlet to major fashion star in just a few relatively short years. Whether she’s walking a red carpet or talking at hilarious length about what “turnt up” means—Nicole Richie is literally everything.
She considers amongst her closest fashion friends men and women who can simply be known as Marc, Emilio, and Stella. She always serves major looks, like her unforgettable take on punk at this year’s Met Gala, which immediately earned her the crown of “best interpretation of a theme” for the entire night. She can rock gray hair like no one else.
There’s too many to rattle off here, but click through the gallery to see Nicole’s 20 best looks of all time.
Here's why, especially when it comes to style, Nicole Richie is everything.
Classy in an asymmetrical, gold metallic pantsuit.
Colorful in Alberta Ferretti.
Stunning in Dolce & Gabbana.
Nicole knows one of the looks that works best for her: all white everything.
Gorgeous in Jean Paul Gaultier.
Ravishing in Antonio Berardi.
Shimmering in Marc Jacobs.
Everything in Anthony Vaccarello.
Unstoppable in Mathieu Mirano.
The top knot is her favorite accessory.
Simply beautiful in Lorena Sarbu.
She works a print like it's nothing.
It takes a special kind of woman to rock a boxy midi-dress.
Glowing in Saint Laurent.
Killing it in Stella McCartney.
