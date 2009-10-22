Nicole Richie Style to Turn into a Clothing Line

Now that Nicole Richie has had her second child, Sparrow, she has begun working on a new clothing line: Winter Kate. Named after her daughters’ two middle names, the line will feature tops, slip dresses, tunics, maxi dresses, vests, and bed jackets (shown above).

Aimed toward an audience that Richie describes is similar to her, “She is a woman like me: She does not look at labels; she knows how to mix and match. The pieces can be dressed up, made casual, but most importantly, they provide the wearer a means of self-expression and fun.” The line will consist of silks, crepes, and chiffons with a mixture of prints and solids.

The 37 piece collections will launch in February and be available in Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Intermix, and Kitson.