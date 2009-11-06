Nicole Richie: Style Star to Launch House of Harlow Collab with Bebe

New-ish mom Nicole Richie is keeping plenty busy recently, and she’s getting so much press for her career, that we’ve almost forgotten about the days when her bony figure was front page tabloid fodder week after week. Her newest design endeavor is an exclusive jewelry collection for Bebe under her House of Harlow 1960 brand’s name. Prices are all under $100, with earrings costing only $38, and hairpieces will be on sale for $98. In addition, sales of a joint-designed keepsake bracelet ($25) between Richie and Bebe will raise money for the Richie-Madden Children’s Foundation which provides grants to nonprofit organizations around the world that support children’s issues within healthcare, education, and human rights.

Check out the pieces online at Bebe.com starting November 12.