Nicole Richie Style Inspiration: Designer And Fashion Icon

Nicole Richie Photos: Stefanie Keenan, WireImage | James Devaney, WireImage

Jordan Strauss, WireImage | James Devaney, WireImage

Style icons aren’t born, they’re made. Nicole Richie went from party girl and Paris Hilton wingman to mom of two, fashion entrepreneur and girl to watch in moments.

The House of Harlow 1960 designer’s boho meets Cali meets Marianne Faithful signature aesthetic is sometimes turned on its head when she opts for utterly modern, minimal looks. No one likes their fashion icon static.

Get in straight Richie mode with some looks inspired directly by Lionel’s little girl below:



1. Leopard wide brim hat, $38.99, at Buy

2. Alexander Wang draped neck sweater, $370, at Net-a-Porter

3. American Eagle satin lapel blazer, $69.50, at American Eagle Outfitters

4. House of Harlow tribal wrap ring, $65, at Boutique to You

5. Lulu Towsend red clutch, $26.95, at DSW

6. Missoni Scarf, $161.70, at My Wardrobe

7. LC Lauren Conrad glasses, $16.99, at Kohl’s

8. Lost denim shorts, $16.97, at Tilly’s

9. Senso black pony hair booties, $159.95, at Sole Struck

10. Aubin & Wills striped shirt, $70, at Net-a-Porter