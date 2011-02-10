Nicole Richie Starts And Ends Her Fashion Week At Bergdorf

Nicole Richie decked out in none other then House of Harlow jewelry went old Hollywood glam for a Fashion Week kick off party at Bergdorf Goodman last night. But it turns out the mommy of two won’t actually be attending any of the week’s shows Oh, irony! Unlike some of the other celebrity fashion show regulars we normally see sitting front row, Nicole told me that she’ll be making a pretty quick turnaround, explaining, “This is really a working week for me. I’m here doing this, I’m doing a couple of shows and photo shoots and then I have to leave and get back.”

Even though it looks like she’ll be missing out on all of the madness and fun coming up this week, at least she still got to party it up last night with some other noteworthy partygoers, like Charlotte Ronson and Louise Roe. Click through for a peak inside the pre-Fashion Week festivities.

All photos: Billy Farrell