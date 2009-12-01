Nicole Richie To Return To TV – 10 More Stars We Want Back in Primetime

Nicole Richie is back…on primetime television that is. ABC has announced that Richie will be producing and starring in a new comedy about “a professional woman with complicated family relationships” who struggles to figure out her family life role. We’re betting that the new sitcom will edge out The Simple Life that Richie starred in with Paris Hilton.

We’re glad she’s back; she’s been MIA for a while now, busy with working on her second novel and (besides her jewelry line, House of Harlow 1960), the apparent debut of her clothing and shoe collections.

View our top 10 TV stars that we only wish would return to primetime TV:

1. Jennifer Aniston: Remember Friends?! Well we still watch re-runs and would love it if Jennifer Aniston would show her pretty face weekly on a new sitcom.

2. Alexis Bledel: The Gillmore Girls‘ good girl who most of us grew up watching and loving.

3. Katie Holmes: The Dawson’s Creek sweetheart that hasn’t really done anything since, except marry Tom Cruise and have a baby.

4. Sarah Jessica Parker: We love you on the silver screen, but we love you more on TV, come back.

5. Katherine Heigl: This lovely lady got her start on Grey’s Anatomy, but somehow was killed off along the way. We definitely wouldn’t mind you back on TV.

6. Demi Moore: The still beautiful (and arguably better looking now then she was in the younger part of her career) Demi Moore once played a part in General Hospital. We wouldn’t mind if you decided to star in another TV drama.

7. Jessica Biel: The once teenage big sister type on 7th Heaven, who hasn’t seemed to get a lucky break since besides dating the one and only JT…but, still, maybe it’s a sign that you should go back to television? Regardless, we’d love to see you.

8. Justin Timberlake: Speaking of JT, he used to be the Disney channel’s golden boy! Girls across the nation would die if he were to star on TV again.

9. Ashley Olsen: Those were the days, when you would come home from grade school and watch Two of a Kind... We wish Ashley had joined her sister on Weeds.

10. Ashton Kutcher: The heartthrob stoner on That 70s Show is now married to a (MILF) Hollywood legend and is a frequent face in theaters that we adore! Please do another TV show so that we can see your face weekly.