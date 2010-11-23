StyleCaster
Nicole Richie On Rachel Zoe, Kate And William Set A Date!

Photo: John Shearer, WireImage

  • Nicole Richie is nearly mum on the subject of being a recovering Zoe-bot. Rachel was my stylist. Now I work with Simone Harouche. Ive pretty much always been into fashion, and the fun part is experimenting with different looks. A month ago I had long dark hair and then I chopped it all off and bleached it blonde.” (WWD)
  • Kim Kardashian and her mom have signed on to be the faces of Sketchers Shape-Ups, reinforcing that, in fact, it’s all about the bootie. (WWD)
  • Tucker is re-releasing vintage prints and when discussing her inspiration, designer Gaby Basora explained, I was a little girl on the Paris metro listening to Berlin in the 80s. The grid of the metro map, the romance of a French woman shaking out a carpet in a crisp house dress.” Yah, me too. (The Moment)
  • Givenchy‘s Lea T. the transgendered model who appreared nude is going on Oprah. Ah-mazing. (Elle)

  • RT @BetteMidler Two drinks, I’m under the table, three drinks, under the host! Why haven’t I been following Bette Midler longer?

NOWNESS partnered with Net-a-Porter on Guadagninos first fashion film, Chronology. The short stars Mariacarla Boscono in highlights from the fall 2010 collections Miu Miu, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Christopher Kane.

