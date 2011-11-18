StyleCaster
Nicole Richie, Olivia Wilde & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

Jessica Rubin
by
Between the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards and a host of premieres, this week saw swarms of celebrities in their favorite show-stopping looks. Elegance reigned supreme and long gowns competed with little black dresses for the spotlight.

Click through the slideshow above for our top picks of the week. Let us know which look is your favorite in the comment section below!

Ashley Greene does color blocking proud in this custom-made Donna Karan gown.

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA

Margherita Missoni in a breath-taking floor length Missoni dress.

Photo Credit: BFA/SIPA

Sarah Jessica Parker in Chanel Resort 2012.

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA

We love the playful cutout in Olivia Wilde's Cushnie et Ochs Spring 2012 dress.

Photo Credit: BFA/SIPA

Chloe Moretz looks sweet and age-appropriate in her SUNO Spring 2012 dress.

Photo Credit: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA

The jewel-tone of Jennifer Carpenter's Doo.Ri Spring 2012 dress is perfection.

Photo Credit: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA

Nikki Reed in a Grecian-inspired Marchesa Resort 2012 gown.

Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA

Bella Thorne looks darling in a Minuet dress with Steve Madden heels. 

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA

Jamie King dressed to impress in Oscar de la Renta with Neil Lane vintage jewelry, Louboutin heels, and a Roger Vivier bag.

Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA

Nicole Richie, in a Julien Macdonald dress, looking amazing as always.

Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA

