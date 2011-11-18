Nicole Richie, Olivia Wilde & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

Between the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards and a host of premieres, this week saw swarms of celebrities in their favorite show-stopping looks. Elegance reigned supreme and long gowns competed with little black dresses for the spotlight.
Ashley Greene does color blocking proud in this custom-made Donna Karan gown.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Margherita Missoni in a breath-taking floor length Missoni dress.
Photo Credit: BFA/SIPA
Sarah Jessica Parker in Chanel Resort 2012.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
We love the playful cutout in Olivia Wilde's Cushnie et Ochs Spring 2012 dress.
Photo Credit: BFA/SIPA
Chloe Moretz looks sweet and age-appropriate in her SUNO Spring 2012 dress.
Photo Credit: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA
The jewel-tone of Jennifer Carpenter's Doo.Ri Spring 2012 dress is perfection.
Photo Credit: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA
Nikki Reed in a Grecian-inspired Marchesa Resort 2012 gown.
Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA
Bella Thorne looks darling in a Minuet dress with Steve Madden heels.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Jamie King dressed to impress in Oscar de la Renta with Neil Lane vintage jewelry, Louboutin heels, and a Roger Vivier bag.
Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA
Nicole Richie, in a Julien Macdonald dress, looking amazing as always.
Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA