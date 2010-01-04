Nicole Richie, Mariah Carey, and More Ring in NYE in Style and Sequins

2009 may just be another year for the record books, but when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, celebrities from coast to coast rang in 2010 while flaunting some of the year’s biggest trends.



Mariah Carey, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Jennifer Lopez flocked to parties in New York, while Nicole Richie, Carmen Electra, Christina Aguilera, and Eva Longoria Parker celebrated in Sin City. Meanwhile, others, including Lindsay Lohan, Keri Hilson, and Stacy Keibler beat the cold by escaping to St. Barth and Miami.

Decked in sequins to ring in 2010 at Tao in Las Vegas, Nicole Richie (pictured above) pledged to “try to aim to be the best version of myself” and to “grow gracefully and watch my kids grow gracefully” in the upcoming year.

Check out the decked out stars below:

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon:

Mariah Carey, sparkling in silver embellishments, chose to step into the new year with her favorite accessory, husband Nick Cannon. The couple has big plans this year….they hope for children in 2010!



Kelly Killoren Bensimon:

Kelly Killoren Bensimon opted to host a new year’s fte at Guastavinos in New York in a tulle skirt and bustier…garter exposed.

Carmen Electra:



Carmen Electra glammed it up for crowds at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Beach with smoky eyes and a beaded column dress. Her movie, “Mardi Gras,” will premiere later this year.

Lindsay Lohan:

Draped in navy sequins, Lindsay Lohan boarded Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s yacht for a celebration he hosted in St. Barth. Lohan’s new year’s resolution? “2010 is about moving forward, not backwards. Leaving the bad (people, habits, and negative energy) behind,” she tweeted.

Our Favorite LiLo Style Moments of the Year Here!

Christina Aguilera:



Christina Aguilera dolled up her little black slipdress with diamonds and sequin-toed platforms for a party at the Venetian in Las Vegas.



Jennifer Lopez:

Back in New York, Jennifer Lopez took to the stage in Times Square in a crystal-outfitted bodysuit, flaunting her curvy figure in front of millions. Husband Marc Anthony and twins Max and Emme were there to celebrate too.



Keri Hilson:



Keri Hilson kept her cool in Miami in an embellished tunic and statement earrings.

Stacy Keibler:



Stacy Keibler’s purple mini dress popped on the red carpet at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Keibler will appear on the 100th episode of “How I Met Your Mother” with Rachel Bilson on January 11th.

Eva Longoria Parker:

Glimmering in paillettes, Eva Longoria Parker said hello to 2010 with husband Tony Parker at her new nightlub, Eve, in Las Vegas. The club opened the night before, where Eva resolved to spend more time with her basketball-playing husband in the upcoming year.



Click Here for the Details on Matthew McConaughey’s New Baby Girl!