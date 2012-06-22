Nicole Richie, Manure & Prada Purses: A Decade-Long Controversy Concludes

This week has been packed with very bizarre legal news. For example, Eva Longoria‘s philandering ex-husband Tony Parker is suing the New York nightclub W.I.P. for $20 million following the now infamous Drake vs. Chris Brown showdown. (Apparently, some glass hit his eye and he’s worried his career with the NBA will be over.) Also, everyone and their mother (well, if their mother is Kanye West or Reggie Bush) is being subpoenaed in the Kim Kardashian vs. Kris Humphries divorce trial.

But the weirdest celebrity news tidbit involves none other than former Paris Hilton BFF Nicole Richie, who was a bit naughty on the Billboard Music Awards back in 2003. While discussing her reality show The Simple Life (which showcased her and Paris exploiting the lives of the middle class), she proclaimed, “Have you ever tried to get cow sh*t out of a Prada purse? It’s not so f*cking simple.” The FCC immediately flipped their lids and fined the crap out of FOX.

Now, just yesterday, nearly ten years after the Prada poop incident, the FCC has ruled that there was in fact no way that FOX could have known that Richie would fly off the handle. Thus, they have refunded them. We guess 2003 was just a better time for humanity, because it is really crazy that something so trivial would get so much attention in court. Besides, Richie raises a valid point: A lot of us don’t know how hard it is to get sh*t out of a Prada purse.