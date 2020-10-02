Nicole Richie’s Daughter Harlow Is Her Uncanny Look-Alike in This Photo With Sofia

Those Richie genes are strong. Nicole Richie’s look-alike is her daughter Harlow in this photo with Sofia Richie. The model, 22, took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 1, to share a picture of her older sister, 39, and her niece, 12, outside after a family painting session. “My favorite trio,” Sofia captioned the post.

As expected, fans couldn’t believe the resemblance between the three Richie women, which came as a surprise given that Nicole and Sofia are not biologically related. Nicole—whose biological parents, Peter Michael Escovedo and Karen Moss—was legally adopted by singer Lionel Richie and his then-wife, Brenda Harvey, when she was 9. Nicole and her husband, Joel Madden, share two children: daughter Harlow and son Sparrow, 11. Sofia, on the other hand, is Lionel’s biological daughter. Her biological mother is the singer’s second wife, Diane Alexander.

“It’s insane how much they look like Nicole, yet, Nicole was adopted, and not their ‘biological’ sister,” one commenter wrote on Sofia’s picture. Another added, “Nicole’s daughter is her exact twin!! So cute.” One more wrote, “Why are all 3 faces the same?” Other commenters called the Richies “triplets” and compared them to the boy band Hanson. “The female version of Hanson,” one user wrote.

In an interview with Wonderland magazine in 2016, Sofia opened up about what it was like to grow up with a famous older sister. “[Nicole] used to take me to fairs and all sorts of things. It was bizarre! It was definitely a weird life, going out and seeing her with a million paparazzi,” she said.

The model also talked about her bond with her older sister’s former best friend and Simple Life costar, Paris Hilton. “One of my closest friends in the industry would probably be Paris…Hilton,” Richie said at the time.

She continued, “It’s really nice to have her kind of, as like a sister, because she’s been through it all and she gives the best advice and she wants the best for me and she sees how my path is going. She’s really rooting for me and giving me the best tips, how to avoid certain things and how to be the best version of myself that I can be.”