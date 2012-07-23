Sneak Peek at Nicole Richie’s New Line For Macy’s

Nicole Richie continues to prove that she isn’t just the crazy one on The Simple Life with her new capsule collection for Macy’s. While it isn’t officially released until September, WWD has provided us with a sketch of the duds we will be able to purchase soon (see above).

Naturally, it’s signature Nicole Richie: boho-chic with a hint of sass, perfect for everyone from a teen to a trendy mother. We’re just bummed we can’t see more! This is only one facet of Nicole’s burgeoning fashion empire, which includes House of Harlow and Winter Kate.

The line will be available mid-September on the Macy’s website as well as the department store’s Impulse department.