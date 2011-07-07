Nicole Richie to Judge, Valentino Comes Out of Retirement

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Rumor has it that Nicole Richie will be joining Jessica Simpson and Elle MacPherson as judge on NBC’s upcoming Fashion Star. Richie’s clever tongue and penchance for creating great soundbites might actually make this show worth watching. [NYMag]

Kate Middleton is upping the ante with more high-fashion than high street looks for her Canadian tour. [Fashionologie]

Valentino comes out of retirement to design a custom gown for model Natalia Vodianova to wear for her philanthropic event the White Fairy Tale Love Ball. [Vogue Daily]

Stylist to celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Uma Therman, Anna Bingemann apparently “fell into” her job as personal stylist. [The Inside Source]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @InterviewNews Congratulations to Anna Wintour on her Legion d’Honneurand on accepting it in Chanel couture that walked Tuesday. Dang. The woman has power.

RT @FashionFoieGras Thought you guys could use a little hotness.How about the most gorgeous cover of Daniel Craig yet from @Esquiremag http://ow.ly/5yVhH Don’t mind if I do.

RT @Stylite Our friends@themarysue are livestreaming the HP7 red carpet premiere. WHAT IS EMMA WATSON GONNA WEAR?http://bit.ly/nF92vx I can’t imagine it will be anything short of AMAZEBALLS.

RT @sea_of_shoes Thank you dentist for giving me five times the normal dose of anesthesia, you are a very kind and understanding man #heardthat