Nicole Richie Is Launching A QVC Line: Are You Excited?

It seems like everyone and their mom has a line for QVC lately. (No, literally — Kris Jenner has a line for QVC.) So, it comes as no surprise that fashion designer, supermom, and the ultimate reformed party girl Nicole Richie will be following suit. She is currently at work designing the line, which will launch in February in accordance with the premiere of Fashion Star, the NBC show on which she is a mentor.

A Richie insider told Us Weekly that, “The line is cute — it can be worn by teeny-tiny girls but also goes up to size XXXL. Nicole has a great fashion sense, and she’s very hands-on.”

I’m excited for the lower priced alternative to her House of Harlow and Winter Kate lines, but I hope she doesn’t compromise her talent and signature style in order to appeal to a mass audience.

What do you guys think? Are you excited for Nicole’s new line?