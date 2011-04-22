Nicole Richie Is Dressing A Major It-Model For The Met Ball

Annually, at the Met Ball, a designer is paired up with a model or muse and creates a gorgeous, glamorous lookin accordance with the year’s themethat is meant to blow everyone away, and somehow be equal parts a piece of clothing and a work of art. We’d expect a girl like Britt Maren, who rose to almost immediate stardom after opening Alexander Wang’s Spring 2011 show, to accompany an equally huge up-and-comer like Joseph Altuzarra. But, the model is pairing with a big-time celebrity for her Met Ball premiere, and Modelinia reports that Nicole Richie will dress Maren in a gown by Winter Kate at the big event on May 2.

We’re used to seeing some of the biggest names in the businesswe’re talking Karl Lagerfeld and Christopher Baileyhand crafting high-end looks for the women who walk the red carpet, not dresses from contemporary lines that you can easily buy online. Nicole has been making the high-fashion editorial rounds lately (in The Block and THAT magazines), so maybe she has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Do you think the celebrity-turned-designer has it in her?

Photos: Claudia Knoepfel & Stefan Indlekofer for Vogue Germany; THAT Magazine